版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 13:59 BJT

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank to be dropped from STOXX Europe 50 index

LONDON Aug 2 Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank will be dropped from the STOXX Europe 50 index from Monday next and replaced by technology firm ASML Holding and construction company Vinci .

STOXX Ltd, which operates Deutsche Boerse Group's index business, said late on Monday that the changes will become effective from Aug. 8.

The move followed a more than 45 percent slump in shares of both Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank so far this year. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

