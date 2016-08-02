Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank to be dropped from STOXX Europe 50 index

European stocks extend losses, Essilor and Luxottica surge on merger news. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, Jan 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON Aug 2 Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank will be dropped from the STOXX Europe 50 index from Monday next and replaced by technology firm ASML Holding and construction company Vinci .
STOXX Ltd, which operates Deutsche Boerse Group's index business, said late on Monday that the changes will become effective from Aug. 8.
The move followed a more than 45 percent slump in shares of both Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank so far this year. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
LONDON, Jan 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Bottas lined up as replacement for F1 champion Rosberg (Adds detail)
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.