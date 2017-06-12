UPDATE 1-European tech shares skid as valuations cast cloud over cyclical rally

* Wall Street open adds pressure to European tech
* Apple suppliers lead losses
* Valuations above 15-year average, but far from bubble
levels
* Tech sell-off sparks concerns about cyclical strength
(Updates prices, adds chart and comments)
By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 12 European technology stocks
suffered their sharpest selloff on Monday since the aftermath of
last year's Brexit referendum, underscoring investor concerns
about rich valuations across sectors most sensitive to economic
growth.
Downgrades of the tech sector coupled with a slump in
Apple's share price on a report that iPhones to be
launched this year will use modem chips with slower download
speeds than some rival smartphones, sparked a selloff in tech
shares that knocked Wall Street on Friday and spread to Europe
and Asia on Monday.
Europe's tech stocks were down more than 4 percent
as Apple, a bellwether for the sector globally, fell another 3.8
percent at a seven-week low, piling further pressure on the
sector.
Chipmakers, which supply to Apple and other smartphone
companies bore the brunt of the selloff in Europe. Shares of
STMicro fell 10 percent while Dialog Semi
slumped more than 7 percent.
"The tech sell-off seems driven by a more cautious view on
Apple," said Colin McLean, managing director at SVM Asset
Management.
Shares of Austrian chipmaker AMS, which supplies
Apple and Samsung, skidded 11.5 percent, but have
still more than doubled in value this year.
Brokers including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and JP
Morgan have stepped up warnings in recent weeks on how much
further the rally in cyclical stocks -- or those most geared to
economic growth, such as banks, industrials and technology --
has to run.
Morgan Stanley downgraded its view on the European tech
sector to "underweight" last week citing valuations, while
Goldman Sachs published a similarly cautious view on U.S. tech
stocks on Friday.
Shares of U.S. tech stalwarts Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet
continued to fall on Monday after taking a hammering on Friday,
sparking fears of broader market weakness.
"This is the nature of the tech sector. Valuations do from
time to time become very stretched and they come back, and
anyone who has paid a very high valuation might experience some
short-term pain," said Fergus Shaw, partner at Cerno Capital.
VALUATIONS NOT YET EXUBERANT
In Europe, the regional tech index finished last week at its
highest level in 15 years, easily outpacing other sectors, after
rallying 24 percent this year.
Stock valuations are at their highest since 2004, and above
their 15-year average.
Still, at 21 times forward earnings, they remain well short
of the dizzying heights reached during the dotcom boom and bust
when valuations hit more than 70 times.
Investors pointed to broader understanding of the tech
sector as a potential guard against similar exuberance
developing today.
"Valuations are not as eye-watering as they were during the
tech bubble. Back then it was a minority of people who
appreciated the disruptive, transformative nature of
technology," said Shaw.
"The market as a whole is better able to deal with these
companies now."
Semiconductor makers were some of the worst hit due to their
high liquidity.
"Some of the liquid, very obvious momentum names can be
punished hard when any short term momentum changes, and it can
also lead to contagion for others," said Neil Campling, head of
technology research at Northern Trust.
Cybersecurity stocks Micro Focus and Sophos
were also among top fallers in the UK.
With this year's best performing sector down sharply there
are worries that weakness could spread to other economically
sensitive stocks where resurgent investor interest has also
pushed up valuations.
Morgan Stanley strategists said last week that cyclical
stocks' weighting in the MSCI Europe index was at a 20-year
high, and a couple of percentage points off their tech-bubble
peak.
They recommended investors switch into dividend-paying
sectors such as real estate and telecoms which have been out of
favour this year.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)