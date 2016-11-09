Construction, pharma, gold miners seen as Europe's top Trump trades

LONDON Nov 9 Global markets reacted nervously
on Wednesday to Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S.
presidential election, but construction, pharma and gold mining
stocks emerged as big winners in the European trading session.
Gains in those three sectors helped pull European stocks
off their early lows that had followed a slump in Wall
Street futures. The European index had been expected to open as
much as 4 percent lower on the election outcome but in the end
was only down about two percent at the outset.
At 1323 GMT the index was down 0.4 percent.
Healthcare stocks were the biggest outperformers, up
2.8 percent, followed by basic resources, up 2.4
percent, and construction and materials, up 1.2 percent.
The STOXX 600 was down 0.6 percent by midday trading.
Markets had expected Democrat contender Hillary Clinton to
win the election rather than Trump, a political outsider with no
experience of public office. Growth-sensitive shares such as
autos, financial and travel shares all came under pressure from
the uncertainty over what a Trump presidency will look like.
Stocks with substantial revenue exposure to the Mexican
peso, and some with U.S. exposure, were also hit as both
currencies have come under pressure.
However, stocks of companies with American exposure that
stand to benefit from Trump's spending plans are seeing a lift.
And those that have costs in pesos, rather than derive revenues
from Mexico, are also "winners" from the election result.
TRUMP WINNERS
* FRESNILLO - Gold miners are safe-haven plays
which benefit in times of uncertainty. Fresnillo is in addition
a Mexico-based, London-listed, dollar-earning company. As such
the 13 percent slide in the peso provided another lift to
Fresnillo. Its shares were up 9 percent on Wednesday, the top
STOXX 600 gainer.
* BAE SYSTEMS - Trump's non-committal stance on
supporting NATO allies might prompt increased defence spending
in Europe. Societe Generale picked out BAE Systems as a stock
that could benefit, and say that the sector is at a 5 percent
discount to the European market and a 20 percent discount to the
U.S. defence sector. The stock rose over 3 percent to an
all-time high.
* HIKMA, BB BIOTECH - Pharmaceuticals had
been inversely correlated with the chances of a Clinton
presidency, as she has proposed higher regulation of pricing in
the sector. Hikma and BB Biotech were both up over 7 percent
after Trump won. Barclays had picked out Hikma as a beneficiary
if Trump won ahead of the election, deriving around half of its
revenues from the United States. Shire and Novo Nordisk
also rallied strongly.
* CRH - The construction firm hit a nine-year high
on Wednesday as Trump has pledged to boost infrastructure
spending. Trump's acceptance speech, which struck a conciliatory
note and avoided reference to controversial policies mentioned
on the campaign trail, reiterated his commitment to increased
infrastructure spending. CRH derives 50 percent of its revenues
from the United States.
* ASHTEAD - Ashtead is identified by Deutsche Bank
as the European firm with the highest exposure to increased
infrastructure spending in the United States, with 84 percent of
its revenues derived there.
TRUMP LOSERS
* BBVA - BBVA is identified by Credit Suisse and
Societe Generale as the European bank most exposed to Mexico,
from where it derives around 30 percent of its revenues. The
stock would suffer if Trump got into power and scrapped the
North American Free Trade Agreement, as he has pledged to do.
BBVA was down 8.8 percent, its biggest one-day fall since the
Brexit vote.
* TATE AND LYLE - Tate & Lyle fell 9 percent, and
has 10 percent exposure to the peso. BNP Paribas downgraded the
stock to "underperform" on Wednesday, saying that its Mexican
exposure would weigh on sentiment and profits.
* VESTAS WIND - Renewable energy firms took a
pounding on concern that President-Elect Trump will cut support
to the sector as he looks to promote coal and other fossil
fuels. Vestas derives 40 percent of its revenue from the United
States, per Barclays, and was down 7.2 percent.
* NESTE - Concerns over Trump's approach to the
energy sector also hit Neste. The Finnish renewable diesel maker
fell 6.2 percent as the dollar weakened, with concern mounting
that Trump would tweak a tax break for biofuels.
* HEINEKEN, AB INBEV - Brewers Heineken
and AB InBev have substantial exposure to emerging markets like
Mexico. Even though food and beverage stocks are seen broadly as
defensive, these two stocks were down over 4 percent.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth Jones)