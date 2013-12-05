UPDATE 4-Hurricane-force winds wreak havoc in Britain, head to Europe

* "Xaver" halts transport and cuts power lines in Scotland
* Storm kills two in Britain, one in Denmark
* London's Thames Barrier flood defence to close
By Erik Kirschbaum and Belinda Goldsmith
BERLIN/LONDON Dec 5 Hurricane-force Storm Xaver
blasted towards mainland Europe on Thursday after cutting
transport and power in northern Britain and killing three
people in what meteorologists warned could be the worst storm to
hit the continent in years.
British authorities said the Thames Barrier, designed to
protect London from flooding during exceptional tides, would
shut on Thursday night and warned of "the most serious coastal
tidal surge for over 60 years in England". Prime Minister David
Cameron called two emergency meetings to discuss strategy.
Two people were killed in Britain as the nation's weather
office measured winds of up to 225 km per hour (140 mph) when
the storm slammed Scotland and parts of England.
A lorry driver was killed and four people injured when his
vehicle overturned and collided with other vehicles in West
Lothian, Scotland, police said, while a second man died near
Nottingham in central England when he was hit by a falling tree.
In western Denmark the 72-year-old female passenger of a
truck died when the vehicle overturned in high winds.
More than 100,000 homes were left without power across
Britain, 80,000 of them in Scotland, according to energy company
SSE.
North Sea oil and gas producers including ConocoPhillips
, Maersk Oil, and Statoil cut
production and evacuated staff from some platforms.
All train services in Scotland were cancelled on Thursday
morning due to debris on the tracks but services were slowly
restored during the day. Lifeboat crews were called to rescue
people from flooded homes in Rhyl in north Wales.
Low-lying coastal areas of eastern England were waiting for
the storm to hit on Thursday evening, with the Environment
Agency issuing 41 severe flood warnings, the highest category.
Police were advising more than 15,000 people to evacuate
east coast areas vulnerable to tidal surges, although sea
defences have been strengthened since storms and flooding killed
hundreds on the North Sea coast in 1953.
HAMBURG ON ALERT
Germany's northern port of Hamburg was preparing for a
direct hit, which some forecasters said could be as powerful as
a storm and flood in the city in 1962 that killed 315.
Of the 377 planes that had been due to land at or take off
from Hamburg airport on Thursday, 120 were cancelled or diverted
due to high winds. The airport said it expected further
cancellations and delays on Friday.
In Hamburg a fish market was flooded. Many schools and
Christmas markets were closed. Ferries to Germany's North Sea
islands were kept in port and some industrial plants closed.
"The truly dangerous thing about this storm is that the
winds will continue for hours and won't let up," said Andreas
Friedrich, a German weather service meteorologist. "The danger
of coastal flooding is high."
Friedrich said people were being advised to stay indoors
because of the risk of trees being toppled or roofs blown off.
An extreme weather warning was issued for the northern states of
Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen.
The German transport ministry said until Sunday people
should limit travel by road and rail to journeys which are
"absolutely necessary". Train services were restricted.
The Oresund bridge linking southern Sweden with Denmark was
shut at 1500 GMT. Some railway lines in southern Sweden were
closed, with high winds expected in the south and heavy snow
further north.
In Denmark, railroad company DSB said it would stop
operating most trains. Airline Alsie Express cancelled all
domestic flights and the 6.8-km (4-mile) Great Belt Bridge,
which includes a 1.6-km (1-mile) suspension bridge section, was
closed.
Copenhagen Airport, the Nordic region's busiest airport,
closed to all traffic on Thursday evening until Friday at 0700
GMT due to the storm.
Trains in the northern Netherlands were halted, Dutch
Railways said. At Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport 50 flights were
cancelled, a spokeswoman said, adding there could be further
cancellations.