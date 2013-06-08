UPDATE 1-US surveillance revelations deepen European fears

* German data commissioner calls monitoring "monstrous"
* European Commission says must enact new law speedily
* Security expert says solution is European dot.com industry
By Georgina Prodhan and Claire Davenport
VIENNA/BRUSSELS, June 7 Europeans reacted
angrily on Friday to revelations that U.S. authorities had
tapped the servers of internet companies for personal data,
saying they confirmed their worst fears about American Web
giants and showed tighter regulations were needed.
The Washington Post and the Guardian aroused outrage with
reports that the National Security Agency (NSA) and FBI had
accessed central servers of Google, Facebook and
others and gathered millions of phone users' data.
Europe, which lacks internet giants of its own, has long
yearned to contain the power of the U.S. titans that dominate
the Web, and privacy-focused Germany was quick to condemn their
co-operation with the U.S. security services.
"The U.S. government must provide clarity regarding these
monstrous allegations of total monitoring of various
telecommunications and Internet services," said Peter Schaar,
German data protection and freedom of information commissioner.
"Statements from the U.S. government that the monitoring was
not aimed at U.S. citizens but only against persons outside the
United States do not reassure me at all."
The Post said the secret programme involving the internet
companies, code-named PRISM and established under President
George W. Bush, had seen "exponential growth" during the past
several years under Barack Obama.
Some of the companies named in the article have denied the
government had "direct access" to their central servers.
Nevertheless, the justice minister for the German state of
Hesse, Joerg-Uwe Hahn, called for a boycott of the companies
involved.
"I am amazed at the flippant way in which companies such as
Google and Microsoft seem to treat their users' data,"
he told the Handelsblatt newspaper. "Anyone who doesn't want
that to happen should switch providers."
CONCERNS RIPPLE BEYOND EUROPE
The European Union has struggled to assert its citizens'
rights to privacy in the United States for almost a decade.
Transatlantic agreements on sharing the financial and travel
data of European citizens have taken years to complete, and the
European Union is now trying to modernise an almost 20-year-old
privacy law to strengthen Europeans' rights.
International concerns also echoed beyond Europe.
In Australia, the conservative opposition said it was "very
troubled" and had voiced concern to U.S. diplomats in Canberra
about what it called large-scale, covert surveillance of private
data belonging to foreigners.
"There is a massive global trend to cloud services," said
opposition communications spokesman Malcolm Turnbull, noting
that the vast majority of providers were U.S. firms.
Fears about the security of data held on U.S. servers have
already been a major factor in slow European adoption of "cloud"
computing services, in which computing-intensive applications
are done by central providers in large server farms.
The U.S. Patriot Act, signed into law after the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks on the country, gave U.S. intelligence agencies
significant new powers of data surveillance and had been a focal
point of resistance.
"You hear more concerns in Europe than in the U.S., about
the Patriot Act in particular. PRISM just enhances those
concerns," said Mark Watts, a partner in London law firm
Bristows specialising in privacy and data compliance.
"The main players that are mentioned are much more on the
consumer cloud end... but it may be that emotionally it adds to
the concerns about U.S. cloud providers," said Watts, whose
clients include several large U.S. internet firms.
Cloud services accounted for $16.1 billion in revenues in
western Europe last year, according to IT research firm Gartner,
less than half the $32.9 billion generated in north America by
firms such as Amazon or Salesforce.
Europe has tried to protect its citizens by imposing
restrictions on the export of data to third countries without
strong data protection laws, which can include the United States
- but Bristows' Watts said these were easy to get around.
European Justice Commissioner and Vice President Viviane
Reding said: "This case shows that a clear legal framework for
the protection of personal data is not a luxury or constraint
but a fundamental right."
Reding, who has been trying to push through an update to
Europe's data protection laws for 18 months, noted that EU
government leaders meeting in the European Council had been able
to agree the Data Retention Directive relatively quickly.
Their action on the 2006 directive, which stipulates that
phone and internet companies must store records to help in
fighting serious crime, showed they could act fast when limiting
civil liberties.
"It is time for the Council to prove it can act with the
same speed and determination on a file which strengthens such
rights," she said in an emailed statement.
WHOLESALE SURVEILLANCE
Some of Europe's difficulties in combatting perceived data
abuses arise from the fact that many European governments look
with envy at the U.S. security services' powers.
Britain is trying to strengthen its already powerful
monitoring capabilities by bringing in what critics say would be
the West's most far-reaching surveillance laws.
The Guardian reported on Friday that Britain's eavesdropping
and security agency, GCHQ, had been secretly gathering
intelligence from PRISM and had had access to the system since
at least June 2010.
GCHQ said in an emailed statement to Reuters: "Our work is
carried out in accordance with a strict legal and policy
framework which ensures that our activities are authorised,
necessary and proportionate."
Mikko Hypponen, chief research officer at Finnish software
security firm F-Secure, said outrage was the
appropriate response to the U.S. revelations.
"What we have in our hands now is the first concrete proof
of U.S.-based high-tech companies participating with the NSA in
wholesale surveillance on us, the rest of the world, the
non-American, you and me," he said.
But he added there was little that individuals could do,
with precious few alternatives to the popular services offered
by U.S. firms Facebook, Google or Apple.
"The long term solution is that Europe should have a dot.com
industry just like the United States, which would give us
economic benefits but more importantly would make us independent
of the wholesale surveillance of the U.S intelligence agencies."