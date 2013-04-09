Germany says 5 big EU states to cooperate more on tax evasion

Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BERLIN, April 9 The European Union's five largest economies have agreed to deepen their cooperation on fighting tax evasion and expect other member states to join their initiative, the German finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The finance ministers of Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Spain (G5) have written a joint letter to the European Commission explaining their pilot project, the ministry said. It envisages as a first step the automatic exchange of information between the signatory countries concerning investment income.
"The finance ministers of the G5 express in their letter the expectation that other EU member states will join in order to set a new standard within the EU on the increased automatic exchange of information," the ministry statement said.
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.
LONDON, April 3 The dollar edged up in European trading on Monday as investors shrugged off a lack of motives to buy it last week and awaited more clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy and pace of future interest rate hikes.