Germany calls on EU to ban "patent box" tax breaks

* Finmin Schaeuble says "not in European spirit"
* Patent boxes make measurable difference to firms
* Schaeuble expects no quick change but wants debate
By Annika Breidthardt
BRUSSELS, July 9 Germany's finance minister on
Tuesday called for a ban on the so-called "patent box" tax break
offered by Britain, Netherlands and some other bloc members
which he says results in unfair competition for foreign
investment.
Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters he wanted European Union
finance ministers to review the levying of lower corporate tax
rates on profit related to innovations and exploiting patents.
Corporate tax avoidance has become a hot political topic
with austerity-weary voters across Europe angered by revelations
of tax avoidance by companies including Starbucks, Google and
Apple in the past year.
Politicians have promised action and the G20 group of rich
economies has commissioned the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) to come up with ways to
tackle corporate profit shifting.
Schaeuble said "patent box" schemes were at odds with EU
rules designed to deter discriminatory tax rules.
"We have to look at this practice and discuss it in Europe,
he said. "That's no European spirit. You could get the idea they
are doing it just to attract companies."
Governments which offer them say they encourage innovation
and high-value jobs in research and development. Critics see the
scheme as government-sanctioned tax avoidance.
Countries offering patent box-type regimes include Belgium,
France, Hungary, the Netherlands and Spain, according to tax
advisers Deloitte.
"Patent box" schemes can be valuable for companies.
GlaxoSmithkline has said the UK regime encouraged it
to build a new UK pharmaceutical plant in Britain and to bring
many patents held overseas back into the UK.
Citigroup has estimated GSK's effective tax rate will fall
to 21 percent by 2017, from an estimated 24 percent in 2013 as a
result of the measure.
U.S. online travel agency Priceline.com said last year the
"innovation box" break offered in the Netherlands, where its
Booking.com is based, would reduce its tax rate by around four
percentage points.
Belgium, one of the first EU countries to adopt a patent box
type break, is considering imposing limits to the benefits
companies can claim, tax advisers said, after discovering tax
revenues were being cut more than expected.
Tax competition is a global issue but the ability of
companies to operate in one European market and access
neighbouring ones without barriers means tax competition is most
fiercely fought in the bloc, academics say.
Schaeuble said the issue had little to do with EU efforts to
overhaul corporate taxation within the EU as efforts to change
the common tax base would likely lead to nothing in the
foreseeable future.
The European Commission wants a Common Consolidated
Corporate Tax Base (CCCTB), which would effectively force firms
to apportion their bloc-wide profit between countries according
to a formula based on where staff, assets and sales are based.
The British government had no comment.