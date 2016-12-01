Europe building up pipeline of big-league tech IPOs - investors

HELSINKI Dec 1 Europe, which has long trailed
Silicon Valley and China when it comes to creating independent
global tech giants, is building up a pipeline of more meaty
stock market candidates looking to list in 2017, Slush tech
start-up conference attendees said.
* "I think we're building a generation of companies that
will go public, and will provide bigger IPOs," Fred Destin at
Accel Partners told Reuters.
* He pointed to candidates such as Deliveroo, BlaBlaCar,
Spotify and price comparison site Check24 in Germany.
* "We'll see (IPOs worth) 5-10 billion in the coming years -
I'm certain of that," Destin said.
* Adam Kostyal, Senior Vice President and Head of European
listings at Nasdaq, said: "If I look at the interest we have
right now, looking at filings, there's a huge potential for
2017."
* "I foresee that in our pipeline next year, 15 to 20
percent will be around tech," Kostyal told Reuters. "I foresee
that in 2017, in Europe, there is handful of unicorns that need
to make a decision, and we hope IPO will be in plans for them."
* Venture capitalists flush with growing funds and on the
hunt for the next big thing in tech said firms like Swedish
streaming service Spotify, French ride-sharing company BlaBlaCar
and Britain's Deliveroo were prime candidates to list.
* Loss making music streaming service Spotify could be
profitable next year, board member and general partner at
venture capital firm Northzone Par-Jorgen Parson said.
* Other sizeable potential IPOs include Delivery Hero and
Global Fashion Group, which are backed by Rocket and Swedish
investor Kinnevik.
* "There is a cohort of companies ready to go public," said
Index Ventures founder Neil Rimer.
* Europe has seen 12 venture-backed tech IPOs raise $760
million through the end of November, according to Pitchbook
data. That compares to 17 IPOs by U.S. venture-backed firms
which raised $1.6 billion in the same period.
* "Nobody will ever match the Bay area, it is a vortex,"
said Destin. "But we just have to do our own thing."
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, Jussi Rosendahl and Mia Shanley;
editing by Niklas Pollard)