Telecom firms urge EU to reconsider plan to overhaul sector

* Orange, Deutsche Tel execs want more consolidation
* They criticise EU telecom chief Kroes's reform plan
* Reforms intended to boost network investment
By Leila Abboud and Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Oct 8 Telecom firm bosses on Tuesday
urged the European Commission to reconsider a major reform
package which includes a price cap on cross-border phone calls
and an end to roaming fees, and to allow more consolidation in
the sector.
Their opposition throws up obstacles for the proposals
championed by EU telecom chief Neelie Kroes which aim to spur
companies to invest to help Europe catch up with the fast mobile
and broadband networks in the United States and Asia.
Other elements of the reform package are industry-friendly,
including cutting red tape for operators with cross-border
businesses, allowing providers to charge more for carrying
data-heavy services at high speeds and harmonising the sales of
lucrative mobile spectrum by EU countries.
Kroes wants to push through the plan by next spring. It was
proposed in September and is set to be debated at a European
summit later this month.
However Stephane Richard, chief executive of France's Orange
, said the roaming and price cap plans would deprive
firms of the cash needed to modernise networks, while the more
industry-friendly proposals would take years to materialise.
"Let's stop talking about the package because in my view it
is going to be largely irrelevant," he said, referring to the
aim of catching up with the United States and Asia.
"We need to ... be a bit more entrepreneurial regarding
consolidation moves," he added at an industry conference held by
ETNO, the European telecommunications lobby, and the Financial
Times.
Europe has fallen behind on building faster mobile and
broadband networks because major telecom firms face declining
sales and tough competition, prompting executives to call for
consolidation to return to growth.
Their position is supported by Kroes but she does not
control merger policy, which is handled by competition
regulators who are concerned that reducing the number carriers
could lead to higher prices for consumers.
Some EU member states, including Britain and France, as well
as some national regulators also have concerns over the reform
package because it transfers more power to Brussels.
Kroes said operators should embrace her plan despite its
tough medicine on roaming, saying it would "create a predictable
environment for investment for the first time in years".
"My proposals are about making the pie bigger so let's not
fight about the crumbs," she said at the conference.
Timotheus Hoettges, Deutsche Telekom's chief financial
officer, said Europe's telecom operators needed to grow via
acquisitions to have the scale to be able to invest in networks.
"We need new rules on competition and antitrust ... and
there should be complete deregulation in markets that are
already competitive," he said, adding that such ideas were
absent from the Kroes plan.
The debate comes amid a rally in the shares of European
telecom stocks that are up 23 percent this year largely because
of merger and acquisition fever, including major deals by
Vodafone in the United States and Germany and by
Telefonica in Germany and Italy.
However operators are struggling to cash in on new fourth
generation mobile technology and analysts see more revenue
declines ahead.
A study commissioned by ETNO sees Europe's mobile and fixed
revenues declining 2 percent annually over the next decade.