EU's Oettinger sees European telecoms consolidation continuing

FRANKFURT Oct 28 Consolidation among European
telecoms operators is likely to continue as regulators will
increasingly assess markets in a global or regional rather than
a national context, the European Union's digital economy
commissioner said on Wednesday.
"I believe the consolidation process will continue - we have
rather too many than too few companies in Europe," Guenther
Oettinger, EU Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt.
Oettinger's comments contrast with a harder stance on
telecoms mergers taken by European Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager, who took office last year, and EU Digital
Single Market Vice President Andrus Ansip.
Asked about Vestager's rejection of calls by telecoms
operators for a more lenient approach to mergers, Oettinger
said: "She sets a lot of store by variety of offerings, by
competition, that's the one important factor. The other is that
we need competitive companies who are big enough in the global
competitive context."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)