Best Western considers M&A, partnerships to take on rivals - CEO

| BERLIN, March 8
BERLIN, March 8 Hotels group Best Western is
considering options including mergers and acquisitions to keep
pace with rival Marriott International, the world's
largest hotel chain, the group's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"We are thinking about how we can dramatically increase our
scale," Best Western CEO David Kong told Reuters in an interview
on the sidelines of the ITB travel fair in Berlin.
He said the privately owned group, which includes around
4,000 hotels, was considering mergers and acquisitions, as well
as partnerships.
"There are ways, and some of them we are pursuing. I can’t
elaborate on that any more at the moment," he said.
He also wants to look at alternative lodging, such as
homestays, in a nod to rising competition from online
marketplace Airbnb.
"Airbnb has 8 to 12 percent of the demand share. They are
taking away business," Kong said.
Industry experts expect more consolidation in the fragmented
hotel market following the Marriott deal.
Marriott completed its acquisition of rival Starwood in
September to create the world's largest hotel chain with more
than 6,000 properties in 122 countries.
Accor has also been on a buying spree, acquiring
FRHI Holdings, the owner of London's Savoy and New York's Plaza
hotels, and taking stakes in boutique brands Mamma Shelter and
25 Hours Hotels.
Dirk Bakker, head of EMEA hotels at real estate company
Colliers International, said he expected more consolidation.
He said Steigenberger was a potential target and a tie-up
between NH Notels and Carlson was possible thanks to their joint
shareholder HNA. InterContinental Hotels Group was
vulnerable too.
However, IHG's CEO said he saw no need to bulk up just to
keep pace with acquisitive rivals.
"We have the scale that we need. We don't want to be bigger
just for the sake of being bigger," Richard Solomons told
Reuters on the sidelines of the IHIF hotels conference this
week.
Solomons said, though, that IHG was not ruling out adding
more brands. "We would add brands again, but with 1,500 hotels
in our pipeline we've got significant organic growth," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan; editing by
Susan Thomas)