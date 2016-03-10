Robots welcome visitors to Berlin travel fair

| BERLIN, March 10
BERLIN, March 10 Chihira Kanae is greeting
visitors to the world's biggest travel fair in Berlin this week,
answering questions and guiding people in the right direction.
But one passer by's attempt to ask her out for dinner is met
with silence.
That's because Chihira Kanae, despite her lifelike features
and long brown hair, is a robot, the third version of a robot in
human form developed by Toshiba and can only answer
pre-programmed questions.
She was joined at the ITB fair on Thursday by another robot
host Mario, a small red and white robot made by French Aldebaran
Robotics, showing how they might be put to use in the travel
industry, such as checking in hotel guests.
"The point is to make people smile and give them a unique
experience. It's not to take the place of employees," Fabrice
Goffin, co-founder of QBMT whose software powers Mario, told
Reuters at the fair.
The Marriott hotel in Ghent has been trialling
Mario, using him to hand out room keys, high-five guests and
liven up meetings held in the hotel by reading out
presentations.
Marriott was keen to stress that Mario will not replace any
human staff.
"For now it's a great add-on service," Roger Langhout,
general manager of the Marriot in Ghent, said.
Airline KLM is also testing a guide robot,
Spencer, to help passengers navigate their way through
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's largest hubs.
A survey of travellers across Britain, France, Spain,
Germany, Canada, Brazil, Japan, the U.S. and China, done by
online travel and entertainment deals site Travelzoo showed that
80 percent of consumers expected robots to play a big part in
their lives before 2020.
However, the survey also showed people still wanted the
human touch when on holiday and in certain countries, such as
Germany and France, consumers were more sceptical.
"Consumers still want humans in the picture, as otherwise
there is a genuine fear that cultural nuances, humour and irony
will be missed and the holiday experience could become too
impersonal," Richard Singer, Travelzoo's European president,
said.
Best Western CEO David Kong said robots were an interesting
area but the technology had to be more useful, such as for
cleaning rooms. "If it's just a cutting-edge cool idea, maybe it
won't survive."
