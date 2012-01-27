European truck market rises 20.5 pct in Dec -ACEA

FRANKFURT Jan 27 The heavy truck market in Europe expanded by a fifth in December thanks to strong gains in particular in economically-depressed Italy, where registrations of new vehicles weighing over 16 tonnes more than doubled last month, data showed on Friday.

Figures published by the automotive industry association ACEA also revealed registrations of new light commercial vehicles (LCV), such as delivery vans used by small businesses for example, increased 6.3 percent in December.

Commercial vehicles are capital goods whose sales are closely tied to economic cycles and mimic the development of international trade.

Although this makes them a broad indicator for output growth or contraction, sales are volatile since they are also heavily influenced by upcoming emission standards and the availability of credit as many buyers are reliant on banks for loans.

Daimler Trucks, Volvo AB and MAN SE are the biggest heavy truck manufacturers in Europe, along with Scania, DAF and Iveco.

Volkswagen, Ford, PSA Peugeot Citroen , Fiat and Renault are all big players in LCV market.

Bernstein analysts consider the LCV segment to be the most overlooked profit driver of the European auto industry, with margins far above that of all but the highest end premium cars.

According to a report published earlier this month by Bernstein, sales of LCVs subsidise losses, sometimes even heavy ones, in the passenger car business -- particularly at Fiat, PSA and Renault.