Cross-border M&A between U.S. and European firms at 10 year high

| LONDON
LONDON May 22 Some $171.8 billion of
cross-border merger and acquisition deals between U.S. and
European companies have been announced so far in 2017, the
highest figure at this stage of the year for a decade as
companies on both sides of the Atlantic hunt for deals to offset
sluggish growth.
A $14 billion tie-up between U.S.-based chemicals firm
Huntsman Corp and European rival Swiss Clariant AG
, announced on Monday, is the latest example of the spate
of big deals between the two regions.
The overall value of cross-border M&A deals between the U.S.
and Europe is up 82 percent on the same period last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data, and the highest over the same
timeframe since at least 2007.
Interest in major cross-border deals was underscored earlier
this year when Kraft Heinz Co made a surprise $143
billion bid for Unilever , only to withdraw it
less than 48 hours later, while U.S. healthcare giant Johnson &
Johnson clinched Swiss biotech company Actelion
in a $30 billion all-cash deal.
Optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda
has buoyed stock markets worldwide, as well as the U.S. dollar,
which has made foreign acquisitions cheaper for U.S. companies.
Low interest rates are also keeping down borrowing costs.
Switzerland and the Netherlands have so far been the main
shopping destinations for companies on the other side of the
Atlantic, with U.S. buyers announcing a combined $70.2 billion
worth of deals in those two countries this year, the data
shows.
But some European companies have been fighting hard for
their independence.
Shareholders in Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel,
angered by its rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.6
billion)takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries
, took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.
Britain remains Europe's biggest acquirer in the United
States, with deals totalling $21.1 billion so far this year,
followed by Switzerland with $11.5 billion.
In February, Reckitt Benckiser announced a deal to
buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for
$16.6 billion, giving the British consumer goods company a new
product line and expanding its presence in developing markets
where Mead Johnson has a strong footprint.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which advised Reckitt
Benckiser on that deal, leads the list of financial advisers on
cross-border transactions announced between U.S. and European
companies, with $83.1 billion worth of deals so far this year.
That represents 48 percent of the total, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.8895 euros)
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Mark Potter)