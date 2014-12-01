版本:
French November car registrations fell 2.3 percent - CCFA

PARIS Dec 1 French car registrations fell 2.3 percent in November amid signs of weakening consumer confidence, the country's main auto industry association said on Monday.

Car sales declined to 135,070 vehicles last month, with PSA Peugeot Citroen tumbling 8.9 percent and Renault's domestic sales down 5 percent, the CCFA industry association said in a statement.

France is lagging behind a broader European auto-market recovery as nervous consumers avoid big-ticket purchases. French registrations for the year so far were up 1.1 percent at 1.63 million cars, the CCFA said.

Low-cost brands fared better in November, with Volkswagen's Skoda division recording a 5.9 percent gain in French registrations and Renault's Dacia up 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
