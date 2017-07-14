FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Daimler lead European car sales rise
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
深度分析
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
中国财经
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 早上6点02分 / 1 天内

Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Daimler lead European car sales rise

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - European car sales edged up 2.1 percent in June, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota posting strong gains amid mixed signals from the region's top five markets, according to industry data published on Friday.

Registrations rose to 1.54 million cars last month in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, Brussels-based industry body ACEA said, from 1.51 million a year earlier. Half-year sales were up 4.6 percent to 8.46 million autos.

In the 28-nation EU excluding Malta, registrations climbed 2.1 percent to 1.49 million vehicles, the highest level since 2007, the last year before the region's six-year slump.

Among major automotive groups, Toyota recorded the biggest monthly rise with a 12.9 percent gain, followed by Fiat Chrysler with 7.9 percent and Daimler with 4.2 percent.

Still grappling with its diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaking group, saw deliveries rising 2.7 percent. Growth was held back by a 0.5 percent gain at the core namesake brand and a 1.4 percent drop at luxury division Audi.

French rivals PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault grew 3.9 and 3 percent respectively while General Motors' Opel division declined 6.9 percent as it nears its acquisition by PSA.

Registrations fell in the region's two largest markets Germany and Britain, by 3.5 percent and 4.8 percent, while Italy, France and Spain posted gains of 12.9 percent, 1.6 percent and 6.5 percent respectively, according to ACEA. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below