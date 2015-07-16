UPDATE 1-European car sales growth hits 5-1/2 year high in June

* EU plus EFTA sales up 14.8 pct to 1.41 mln cars
* EU's 14.6 pct gain highest since Dec 2009 -ACEA
* Europe auto demand to stay strong in H2 -Ford sales chief
(Adds analyst comments, detail on Greece)
BERLIN, July 16 Europe's new car sales grew at
their fastest monthly rate in five and a half years in June,
industry data showed on Thursday, boosted by low interest rates
and falling unemployment, analysts said.
Mid-market car makers including Volkswagen,
Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, along with luxury
nameplates Porsche, BMW and Toyota's Lexus
all posted double-digit percentage gains as the region's
auto-market recovery strengthens.
Solid growth in Europe is earning automakers a respite as
China, the world's largest auto market and for years a source of
stable revenues for global players, is slipping.
New registrations in the European Union (EU) and European
Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries rose 14.8 percent
year-on-year to 1.41 million cars, the Brussels-based
Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) said.
The 14.6 percent gain in the EU was the biggest monthly
increase since December 2009, ACEA said.
But analysts cautioned that EU-wide volume only grew between
7-8 percent if adjusted for extra selling days which overstated
demand in all 28 member states, adding that dealer promotions to
hit quarterly targets also inflated June registrations.
Besides additional selling days, low interest rates,
discounts and falling unemployment are leading private customers
to make purchases, said Peter Fuss, a senior partner and
automotive specialist in Ernst & Young's German division.
"The European new-car market is in good condition," he said.
Registrations in austerity-strapped Greece jumped 13 percent
in June, taking the year-to-date gain to 15 percent, ACEA said,
which one analyst put down to a flight to tangible assets,
reflecting Greek buyers' concerns over losing euro savings in
the event of the country's exit from the single-currency zone.
Double-digit gains in the region's 10 largest markets took
the first-half expansion in the EU plus EFTA bloc to 8.2 percent
or 7.41 million vehicles, ACEA said, bolstering expectations for
carmakers' second-quarter results.
"We expect the industry's strong performance to continue
throughout the second half of the year," Ford's European sales
chief Roelant de Waard told Reuters on Tuesday. "Underlying
demand is quite stable."
Ford recorded an increase of 16 percent in June and
6.7 percent for the first half, a boon after years of European
pain for the U.S. carmaker.
Among the top premium gainers last month was Porsche with a
27 percent increase in sales while the VW brand's 18 percent
gain stood out in the mid-market.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Elaine Hardcastle)