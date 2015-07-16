UPDATE 1-European car sales growth hits 5-1/2 year high in June

* EU plus EFTA sales up 14.8 pct to 1.41 mln cars

* EU's 14.6 pct gain highest since Dec 2009 -ACEA

* Europe auto demand to stay strong in H2 -Ford sales chief (Adds analyst comments, detail on Greece)

BERLIN, July 16 Europe's new car sales grew at their fastest monthly rate in five and a half years in June, industry data showed on Thursday, boosted by low interest rates and falling unemployment, analysts said.

Mid-market car makers including Volkswagen, Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, along with luxury nameplates Porsche, BMW and Toyota's Lexus all posted double-digit percentage gains as the region's auto-market recovery strengthens.

Solid growth in Europe is earning automakers a respite as China, the world's largest auto market and for years a source of stable revenues for global players, is slipping.

New registrations in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries rose 14.8 percent year-on-year to 1.41 million cars, the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) said.

The 14.6 percent gain in the EU was the biggest monthly increase since December 2009, ACEA said.

But analysts cautioned that EU-wide volume only grew between 7-8 percent if adjusted for extra selling days which overstated demand in all 28 member states, adding that dealer promotions to hit quarterly targets also inflated June registrations.

Besides additional selling days, low interest rates, discounts and falling unemployment are leading private customers to make purchases, said Peter Fuss, a senior partner and automotive specialist in Ernst & Young's German division.

"The European new-car market is in good condition," he said.

Registrations in austerity-strapped Greece jumped 13 percent in June, taking the year-to-date gain to 15 percent, ACEA said, which one analyst put down to a flight to tangible assets, reflecting Greek buyers' concerns over losing euro savings in the event of the country's exit from the single-currency zone.

Double-digit gains in the region's 10 largest markets took the first-half expansion in the EU plus EFTA bloc to 8.2 percent or 7.41 million vehicles, ACEA said, bolstering expectations for carmakers' second-quarter results.

"We expect the industry's strong performance to continue throughout the second half of the year," Ford's European sales chief Roelant de Waard told Reuters on Tuesday. "Underlying demand is quite stable."

Ford recorded an increase of 16 percent in June and 6.7 percent for the first half, a boon after years of European pain for the U.S. carmaker.

Among the top premium gainers last month was Porsche with a 27 percent increase in sales while the VW brand's 18 percent gain stood out in the mid-market. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Elaine Hardcastle)