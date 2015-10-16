European car sales up 9.8 percent in September - ACEA

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 16 Strong demand for German cars
helped lift European sales in September, industry data showed on
Friday, contributing to the 25th consecutive month of growth in
the European Union.
Nearly all manufacturers sold more cars in September this
year compared with last year but BMW, Daimler
and Volkswagen had the biggest numerical
rises and their sales increases were also among the five biggest
by percentage among the major volume brands.
Incentive schemes to buy new cars and scrap older ones and
the continuing economic recovery across southern Europe helped
lift demand, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association
said, taking total sales up 9.8 percent year-on-year in the EU
and EFTA countries to 1.39 million cars.
The bulk of sales had occurred before the full extent of the
diesel emissions scandal engulfed Volkswagen.
Sales for Volkswagen last month were up 8.3 percent at
325,497 cars with strong rises across its VW, Audi, Skoda and
SEAT brands, the data showed.
Meanwhile sales at Daimler rose by 19 percent to 85,866
vehicles, while BMW's sales were up 17.1 percent, lifted by
strong demand for its British Mini brand.
At the lower end of the scale, French automakers Renault
and PSA Peugeot Citroen recorded the
smallest percentage rises in sales last month, of 5.1 percent
and 5.2 percent respectively.
However Renault's sales are up 7.9 percent in the first nine
months of this year, while Mitsubishi has seen the
biggest percentage rise this year, up 32.9 percent, followed by
volume firm Nissan.
In Britain, where the new car market normally gets a boost
in September due to the half-year change in registration plate
numbers indicating how old a car is, sales rose 8.6 percent to
462,517 cars.
In Spain sales increased by 22.5 percent to 69,826 cars, and
in Italy they were up 17.2 percent at 130,071.
Germany saw the smallest rise of any major market, up by 4.8
percent, whereas smaller nations Estonia and Luxembourg were the
only two EU countries where available data showed a drop in
demand.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)