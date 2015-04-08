MORNING BID EUROPE-A daily note from our Economics/Politics Editor

LONDON, April 8 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
is in Moscow.
There has been talk from some in his Syriza party that Russia
could be a substitute for EU support. Western sanctions over
Ukraine leave it in no position to give Greece funding, though
the agriculture minister said Moscow could consider removing
Greece, Hungary and Cyprus from its ban on most Western food
imports, imposed in response to sanctions imposed by the EU and
United States.
Russian media have also raised the possibility of a discount on
gas deliveries and new loans. In an interview with Tass before
his visit, Tsipras was quoted as saying sanctions against Russia
were "senseless". The sanctions are up for review in mid-year.
If the Greeks tried to use that as leverage in its debt talks
with the euro zone, its peers would take a very dim view.
Talk that Greece will run out of money on April 9 seems to have
been overly alarmist, even though at least one Greek government
minister said that was the case. Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said a deal with the euro zone on economic reforms
for bailout funds needed to be struck by late April when EU
finance ministers meet in Riga.
But there are hurdles to clear this week. Today, Greece will
sell 875 million euros of six-month Treasury bills to refinance
a maturing issue. The auction will be a key test of whether the
government can find other sources to plug a potential gap of
about 350 million euros if foreign investors refuse to roll over
their T-bill exposure. Tomorrow, a 450 million-euro repayment to
the IMF falls due which the government has committed to meet.
Greece can get 7.2 billion euros of new loans from the euro zone
and the IMF if it implements reforms that the previous
government agreed under its bailout programme. The problem is
that the euro zone does not consider the new government's
proposals to be sufficient and it wants to see them hardened up
and some implementation before stumping up.
Euro zone deputy finance ministers and the institutions
representing the creditors are due to hold further discussions
on Greece today and on Thursday. Officials said the aim was to
have an agreed list of reforms, including their impact on the
Greek budget. by the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers
on April 24 in Riga. That feels like a long time away.
Austria's finance minister said this morning he did not believe
an unplanned Greek exit -- or Grexident -- from the euro zone
had become more likely in the past month, but an orderly
withdrawal could be discussed.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls will present further measures
to aid economic growth and employment, possibly including some
kind of new job contract that allows small companies to hire and
fire staff more easily and measures to boot public and private
investment.
New deregulation measures would confirm Vall's and President
Francois Hollande's intention to face down Socialist Party
hardliners -- despite a drubbing in recent regional elections --
and continue to pursue business-friendly economic reforms along
with a refusal to drastically cut public spending.
