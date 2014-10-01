版本:
Wealth in Europe at all-time high of 56 trillion euros -report

LONDON Oct 1 Private wealth across Europe reached an all-time high of 56 trillion euros ($70.5 trillion) last year and is set to rise by 40 percent to almost 80 trillion by 2019, research conducted by a private bank showed.

Wealth in the region rose by 1.7 percent last year, exceeding the previous peak recorded prior to the 2007-2009 financial crisis, according to the inaugural Julius Baer "Wealth Report: Europe".

Germany, Britain, France and Italy accounted for almost three quarters of total wealth last year, while wealth levels per adult were highest in Luxembourg, where the average adult holds more than 400,000 euros. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by Louise Heavens)
