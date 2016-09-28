Northland Power could be taken private in strategic review -CFO

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
HAMBURG, Germany, Sept 28 Canadian power group Northland Power could be taken private, sold to a strategic investor or remain a stock-market listed entity, its chief financial officer said, as the group is in the middle of a major business review.
Northland Power, currently valued at C$4.06 billion ($3.07 billion), in July announced a strategic review with the aim of boosting growth and shareholder value.
"We're looking for a new owner," Paul Bradley told Reuters at a wind energy conference in Hamburg, adding this could also include selling the group to a private equity firm.
"But we might end up deciding that the market price is the highest and remain listed," he said, adding that a decision was planned for the first quarter of 2017. (Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.