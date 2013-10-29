WRAPUP 1-Cost of banking clean-up hits Deutsche and UBS anew

* Deutsche Bank earnings hit by 1.2 bln eur litigation
provisions
* UBS forced to hold extra capital to deal with future
litigation
* Deutsche down 2.5 percent, UBS down 6.5 percent
By Katharina Bart and Thomas Atkins
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Oct 29 The cost of cleaning up
the banking industry dominated third-quarter results from
Deutsche Bank and UBS on Tuesday, with both
banks taking unexpected hits for potential legal costs that
overshadowed their day-to-day performance.
Deutsche, Germany's largest bank, set aside an extra 1.2
billion euros ($1.7 billion) to deal with potential litigation
costs, depressing its quarterly pretax profit to 18 million
euros against an expected 642 million.
Its shares were down 2.5 percent at 0850 GMT.
Swiss rival UBS's third-quarter net profit of 577 million
Swiss francs ($644 million) beat the 537 million forecast, but
the bank said it would miss a key medium-term profit target
because its financial regulator was forcing it to hold extra
capital to deal with potential litigation costs.
Its shares were down 5.7 percent at 0850 GMT.
Both litigation hits show the uphill struggle Europe's banks
still face to cast off the shadow of scandals revealed in the
wake of the financial crisis, a hangover that recently forced
rivals like J.P. Morgan and Rabobank to set aside
billions of dollars for lawsuits and fines.
"Just as we thought the regulation might be over, back it
comes," said Andrea Williams, European equities fund manager at
Royal London Asset Management, referring to the news from UBS.
"I don't think anybody anticipated the regulator required
more capital."
WAR CHEST
Deutsche's litigation reserves - its war chest to deal with
potential legal costs - stands at 4.1 billion euros after the
charges booked in the third quarter. "We expect the litigation
environment to continue to be challenging," the bank said in a
statement, signalling that the worst may not be over.
More than a dozen banks and brokerages, including Deutsche,
J.P. Morgan and Citigroup, are under investigation by
regulators over the possible manipulation of benchmark rates -
including the London interbank offered rate, known as Libor -
which are used to price trillions of dollars' worth of loans.
Unlike rivals Barclays and UBS, Deutsche has not
yet reached a settlement over allegations. "The investigations
underway have the potential to result in the imposition of
significant financial penalties and other consequences for the
bank," Deutsche said in its third-quarter report.
In Zurich, UBS said its financial regulator FINMA was
forcing the bank to hold extra capital to deal with heightened
operational risk related to "known or unknown litigation,
compliance and other operational risk matters".
The measure means the bank's target of achieving a 15
percent return on equity (ROE) by 2015 will be pushed back by at
least a year, UBS said.
"Consensus did not price in the 15 percent ROE target, so
that's less of a worry," said Kian Abouhossein, a London-based
banking analyst with JP Morgan who rates the stock 'overweight'.
"The real worry is that there are more litigation charges."
Several regulators have recently launched investigations
into the potential manipulation of foreign exchange markets, and
UBS said it was also conducting an internal review.
"We have taken and will take appropriate action with respect
to certain personnel as a result of our review, which is
ongoing," it said, without elaborating.
Matt Spick, a London-based analyst at Deutsche Bank who
rates UBS as a 'buy', said the potential for FINMA to require
UBS to hold additional capital to cover litigation risk had
"absolutely not" been expected.
"Finma are effectively saying we think you need an extra 3
billion Swiss francs in capital against litigation issues," said
Spick.
UBS repeated its commitment to paying out 50 percent of
profits once it hits a common equity tier one ratio, under Basel
III rules, of 13 percent, expected next year, but analysts
remained wary.
"A meaningful capital return won't be until 2015, a year
later than most of us were hoping," Citi analysts said.
TRADING
Both UBS and Deutsche also highlighted difficulties in their
day to day operations. Revenue from Deutsche's profit engine -
sales and trading of debt - fell by 48 percent to 1.2 billion
euros, compared with the year-ago period.
Weaker trading income has already hit rivals like Credit
Suisse and Goldman Sachs after the Federal
Reserve wrong-footed markets with a decision to continue its
bond buying stimulus instead of starting to wind it down.
At UBS, the bank beat expectations for overall earnings.
Analysts said this was largely because of one off gains
including the release of deferred tax earnings, but that UBS's
turnaround story remained on track.
"The UBS story is still intact in terms of becoming a
private bank and equities investment bank," said Spick. "All the
targets are now pushed back by about twelve months because of
the scale of litigation and perhaps slower rises in interest
rates, but the end-point is still the same."
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
($1 = 0.8955 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze in
Frankfurt; Writing by Laura Noonan; Editing by Mark Potter)