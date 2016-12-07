Knight Vinke warns European investment banks too small to thrive

* EU investment banks need to merge with U.S., China rivals
* Wholesale trading activities need scale to be profitable
* Restructuring possible in 2017 says Knight Vinke founder
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Dec 7 Activist investor Knight Vinke
expects European investment banks will have to merge with U.S.
or Chinese rivals because they lack scale in wholesale trading
and have no deep domestic market to subsidise their activities.
Eric Knight, who founded the fund in 2002 and now has about
$800 million under management, said that slimming down by
cutting jobs and risk was not the answer to a progressive
squeeze on margins driven by tighter regulation.
"The problem for European investment banks is the lack of
scale, not the quality of the banks. They're unprofitable
because they're too small," Knight told Reuters.
But Europe's fragmented capital markets means mergers within
the region would not work and banks must look further afield,
Knight, who is known for bets on companies including Carrefour,
Royal Dutch Shell, HSBC and Swiss bank UBS, said.
"Is there a future for investment banks in Europe? I think
there is, but it comes from the outside. They need to merge and
re-incorporate outside Europe. You could maybe merge one or two
big banks, the rest will have to liquidate," he added.
"One place is the U.S. and the other is China. European
investment banks should merge with peers in those countries to
create something viable. There would be tremendous value for
shareholders," Knight said.
Knight Vinke unsuccessfully tried to get UBS to split its
wealth management business from its investment bank in 2013. It
closed its position a year ago, although Knight said in February
he could be tempted to reinvest.
He remains particularly interested in UBS and Credit Suisse
and predicts that with risks growing in the economic system,
change could come next year if there is another crisis.
European banks have shed thousands of jobs and closed whole
business lines to stay competitive since the financial crisis,
but have lagged U.S counterparts in coping with low interest
rates, regulation and sluggish economic growth.
Many are still struggling, with Credit Suisse pledging
another 1 billion Swiss francs ($991 million) in cost cuts and
paring its profit targets.
Activist investors buy shares in companies and then push
them to change strategy, hoping the value of the stock rise.
Knight Vinke's main fund is up about 50 percent so far this
year, driven by its holding in electrical retailer Darty which
was bought by French music and book chain Fnac.
Knight invests across sectors in Europe as well as in banks,
but is looking in particular at Switzerland, Germany and the
Nordic nations.
"I'm focused on countries that would survive a break-up of
the euro zone," he said.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)