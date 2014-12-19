Western companies scramble to cope with Russian rouble drop

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 19 Western companies are
curtailing investments in Russia, repatriating funds and talking
with their banks about currency hedges to protect profits from
the falling rouble and worsening growth outlook.
Carmakers including Volkswagen, Jaguar Land
Rover, Audi and BMW have already dialled
back business while others, such as Finnish retailer Stockmann
, and Swedish-based furniture maker IKEA, want to stay
but are wary of developments.
Collapsing oil prices and a punishing round of sanctions
over Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and frustrating
thousands of Western companies with business there who see
little prospect the political deadlock will be broken.
"I am greatly concerned by signs of dogmatism in the
discussion and that dialogue is decreasing rather than
increasing," Olaf Koch, the chief executive of German retailer
Metro, said of the standoff between Russia and the
West.
The sanctions have compounded the battering that the
oil-dependent economy is taking, prompting a 50 percent drop in
the rouble this year. The central bank has said GDP could
contract by 5 percent next year if oil stays around $60 per
barrel.
Carmakers are among those to have taken the most drastic
steps, with the economic downturn eating into consumer budgets
for big ticket items.
"In view of the volatility of rouble exchange rate and with
the aim to manage its business risk, GM Russia has decided to
temporarily suspend wholesaling of vehicles to its dealers in
Russia as of Dec. 16," GM's European Opel division said.
Earlier this week, Apple, which does not operate
retail stores of its own in Russia, said it was halting online
sales of its products "due to extreme fluctuations in the value
of the rouble."
Late on Thursday, Germany's BASF and Russia's
Gazprom abandoned a long-planned gas assets swap,
citing a "difficult political environment".
Other companies are staying the course but are worried about
the uncertainty of the situation.
"Visibility is zero, the ball is entirely with Russian
government and central bank," said Lauri Veijalainen, an
executive at Finnish retailer Stockmann, which has
seven upscale department stores in Russia.
Stockmann and Swedish-based furniture maker IKEA, which has
14 stores and 14 shopping centres in Russia, both plan to raise
prices in an effort to compensate for the rouble's fall.
Others companies are planning to open fewer stores. German
retail sportswear firm Adidas AG, which runs 1,100
stores in Russia accounting for more than 7 percent of group
sales, said it would open only 30 stores per year in 2014 and
2015, down from an already reduced target of 80 per year.
However, a strategy of raising prices and reducing
investment may not be enough if the economy sinks into
recession, further hitting jobs and spending, particularly after
the Christmas rush.
"The consumer is coping for now but at the same time there's
a lot of fear that this is going to change rapidly
post-Christmas," said Andrew Cosgrove, Global Lead Analyst,
Consumer Products and Retail at accounting consultancy EY.
Some companies are already reporting pressure to cut prices.
"Italian firms working with Russian partners are receiving
requests for discounts and for a renegotiation of their
contracts to include conditions factoring in movements of the
rouble," said Armando Ambroisio, a lawyer working in the Russian
unit of Italian law firm De Berti-Jacchia.
While the rouble has recovered from lows tested earlier this
week on the view that the currency's collapse this year may have
gone too far, companies are unsure about where it could go next.
"We are extracting liquidity from Russia more often and in
smaller chunks than usual due to the turbulence there, and the
fear of capital control," said Jens Krogsgaard, Vice President
for Group Finance at Danish Insulation maker Rockwool
. [ID: nL6N0U124O]
Big Western bank players like Societe Generale,
BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are expected
to continue serving their clients in Russia, though a recession
would inevitably cut local revenues.
Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International said
the rouble's fall had cut its overall capital ratio by one
percentage point this year.
Many companies are also worried by the long-term hit from
sanctions.
Germany's machine tool industry, which counts on Russia for
about 4 percent of its exports, sees sanctions giving a boost to
competitors from countries like Switzerland and China who are
not applying sanctions.
"When the crisis ends, they will not voluntarily leave
Russia again," said VDMA engineering association head Reinhold
Festge. "We are losing market share."
