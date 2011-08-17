WRAPUP 2-European builders gloomy on U.S. outlook

* Balfour Beatty, Wienerberger see no recovery in U.S.
market
* Hochtief beats forecasts as new orders rise
* Balfour H1 profit nudges higher on PFI sale, order book up
* Wienerberger sees good second-half
* U.S. architecture billings index drops for fifth straight
month
By Lorraine Turner and Josie Cox
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 17 European building
groups Balfour Beatty Plc and Wienerberger AG
were downbeat on the struggling U.S. construction market on
Wednesday, adding to concerns of slowing economic growth in
Europe which may dampen a recovery.
Poor macroeconomic prospects have hit cyclical stocks such
as those of construction companies in recent weeks, as investors
fret over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and worry that
the U.S. may be slipping back into recession.
Balfour Beatty, Britain's top infrastructure contractor,
flagged up tough trading conditions in the UK and United States,
with construction and commercial building activity in particular
showing no signs of improvement in the United States.
"We are going to see that (U.S.) market be quite tough for
at least for a couple of years," Balfour Chief Executive Ian
Tyler told Reuters.
Data on Wednesday showed the outlook for the U.S.
construction market is worsening. An architects' trade group
billing index, a leading indicator of U.S. construction spending
up to a year ahead, fell for a fifth straight month in July and
at the steepest rate in a year and a half.
The trade group, the American Institute of Architects (AIA),
had last month cut its 2011 U.S. construction forecast last
month citing tight credit conditions, government budget
shortfalls and a depressed housing market.
"Now the concern is that we haven't yet reached the bottom
of the cycle," said AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker.
Australasian building products makers Fletcher Building
and Boral also signalled a murky outlook for
their biggest markets as they struggle with weak demand in
Australia and the United States.
The global construction sector has had a sluggish recovery
from the financial crisis, held back by civil spending cuts and
austerity measures, especially across parts of Europe and the
United States.
"This sector will certainly not be immune to slowing
growth," said Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX
Capital.
"Aside from slowing growth in the U.S. and China, austerity
packages in countries like Spain, Portugal and Italy are
contributing heavily to slower growth across Europe ... Projects
could be either delayed or cancelled altogether (due to
government cuts)," Huber added.
TOO OPTIMISTIC
Shaky economies are casting a cloud over builders despite
new orders ticking higher in the first half, with Hochtief AG
posting forecast-beating earnings on Wednesday, as
expectations for contractors remains bearish.
"The overall economic situation continues to pose risks due
to the debt crisis in individual states, the political unrest in
the North African region and from exchange rate movements," said
Hochtief, which won a number of new contacts in Europe.
Germany's largest builder, majority owned by Spain's ACS
, was also boosted by a better performance at its
troubled Australian unit Leighton
However Germany's GDP slowed more than expected in the
second quarter, data showed on Tuesday, contributing to a sharp
euro zone slowdown and rattling fragile financial markets.
Wienerberger, the world's biggest brickmaker, said there
were no signs of recovery in the United States, though more
buoyant Western markets meant it was looking forward to a good
second half.
Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said the Austrian group would
post a full-year net profit after two years of losses and saw
solid demand ahead for housing markets in key markets such as
Germany, France and Belgium.
It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) up over 10 percent to 111.6 million euros.
However Hans Peter Haselsteiner, Chief Executive of Austrian
peer Strabag AG (STBGn.F), was quoted saying in a newspaper
interview he had become cautious about the long-term outlook and
had erred by being too optimistic about Russia when his group
first went public.
PEDALING HARD
Balfour Beatty, which operates in 80 countries and recently
won several tunnelling contracts on London's Crossrail project,
posted an in-line 4 percent rise in pretax profit to 138 million
pounds and an order book up 6 percent to 15.5 billion.
"In terms of how that order book is topped up over the next
couple of years, we are quite simply in markets where we are
going to have to pedal quite hard," said Tyler.
Shares in Balfour fell as much as 6 percent, after dropping
25 percent since annual results in March, as markets reacted to
its heavy exposure to the U.S. market and macro worries.
"It's still got a fair bit to do in the second half to
actually make numbers, that's the other concern here. If there
is more uncertainty, the risk is that full-year numbers will
come under pressure," said Andy Brown at brokerage Panmure
Gordon.
Contractors are slashing costs to offset sluggish growth,
and rising costs, driven by soaring commodity prices.
Any recovery in the construction market, not expected within
the next 12 to 18 months, will also be held back by suppliers
favouring Asia and the Middle East over Europe, according to a
report published by EC Harris on Tuesday.
Shares in Wienerberger were up 8.2 percent and Hochtief was
up 1.1 percent at 1340 GMT.
