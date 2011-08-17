WRAPUP-European builders gloomy on U.S. outlook

* Balfour Beatty, Wienerberger see no recovery in key U.S.
market
* Germany's Hochtief beats forecasts as new orders rise
* UK's Balfour H1 profit nudges higher on PFI sale, order
book up 4 pct
* Austrian brickmaker Wienerberger sees good second-half
* Australasian building products makers flag weak
Australian, U.S. housing
By Lorraine Turner and Josie Cox
LONDON, Aug 17 European building groups Balfour
Beatty Plc and Wienerberger AG issued
downbeat statements on the struggling U.S. construction market,
as slowing economic growth in Europe threatened to dampen a
recovery.
Poor macroeconomic sentiment has hit cyclical stocks such as
those of construction companies in recent weeks, as investors
fret over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and worry that
the U.S. may be slipping back into recession.
Britain's top infrastructure contractor Balfour flagged up
tough trading conditions in the UK and United States, with
construction and commercial building activity in particular
showing no signs of improvement in the United States.
"We are going to see that (U.S.) market be quite tough for
at least for a couple of years," Balfour Chief Executive Ian
Tyler told Reuters.
This echoes comments from Australasian building products
makers Fletcher Building and Boral , who
signalled a murky outlook for their biggest markets as they
struggle with weak demand in Australia and the United States.
The global construction sector has had a sluggish recovery
from the financial crisis, and civil spending cuts and austerity
measures, especially across parts of Europe and the United
States, have held the industry back.
"This sector will certainly not be immune to slowing
growth," said Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX
Capital.
"Aside from slowing growth in the U.S and China, austerity
packages in countries like Spain, Portugal and Italy are
contributing heavily to slower growth across Europe ... Projects
could be either delayed or cancelled altogether (due to
government cuts)," Huber added.
TOO OPTIMISTIC
Shaky economies are casting a cloud over builders despite
new orders ticking higher in the first half, with Germany's
largest builder Hochtief AG posting forecast-beating
earnings on Wednesday.
"The overall economic situation continues to pose risks due
to the debt crisis in individual states, the political unrest in
the North African region and from exchange rate movements," said
Hochtief, which is working on the Dubai Towers in Doha and
construction projects in Qatar.
The company posted second-quarter earnings before tax of
10.2 million euros ($14.4 million), having been expected to
report a pretax loss of 7.46 million euros, according to the
average estimate of eight banks and brokerages.
Wienerberger, the world's biggest brickmaker, said there
were no signs of recovery in the United States, though more
buoyant Western markets meant it was looking forward to a good
second half.
Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said the Austrian group would
post a full-year net profit after two years of losses and saw
solid demand ahead for housing markets in key markets such as
Germany, France and Belgium.
It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) up over 10 percent to 111.6 million euros.
However Hans Peter Haselsteiner, Chief Executive of Austrian
peer Strabag AG (STBGn.F), was quoted saying in a newspaper
interview he had become cautious about the long-term outlook and
had erred by being too optimistic about Russia when his group
first went public.
Balfour Beatty, which operates in 80 countries and recently
won several tunnelling contracts on London's Crossrail project,
posted an in-line 4 percent rise in pretax profit to 138 million
pounds and an order book up 6 percent to 15.5 billion.
"In terms of how that order book is topped up over the next
couple of years, we are quite simply in markets where we are
going to have to pedal quite hard," said Tyler.
Contractors are slashing costs to offset sluggish growth,
and raising costs, driven by soaring commodity prices.
Any recovery in the construction market, not expected within
the next 12 to 18 months, will also be held back by suppliers
favouring Asia and the Middle East over Europe, according to a
report published by EC Harris on Tuesday.
Shares in Balfour were down 4.8 percent, shares in
Wienerberger were up 5.0 percent and Hochtief was up 0.5 percent
at 0919 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf and
Mike Shields in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes)