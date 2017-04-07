European ETF inflows jump in March, equities in demand: Blackrock iShares

LONDON, April 7 European exchange-traded products (ETPs) have seen $30.9 billion inflows so far in 2017, more than double the average recorded in the past six years, as U.S. investors returned to the region, partly on easing worries over political risk easing, Blackrock's iShares data showed on Friday.

Equities are particularly in demand. The past six months have been the largest ever six-month period of accumulation for equity ETFs domiciled in Europe, iShares said.

Flows into equities funds surpassed those into fixed-income funds for the sixth month in a row. Funds tracking equities attracted $7.1 billion in March, more than double the $2.7 billion going into fixed income.

Cheaper relative valuations, a brightening macroeconomic backdrop and growing confidence that political risks might have been overstated are drawing U.S. investors back into the region after a near two-year hiatus.

U.S.-domiciled European equity funds saw $39 billion in outflows over 13 months, from December 2015 to January 2017, a reduction in the total asset base of 45 percent.

European shares are up more than 5 percent so far this year, outperforming other developed market peers in the U.S. and Japan. (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)