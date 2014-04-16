BRIEF-EU medicines agency warns of stolen Roche cancer drug

April 16 (Reuters) -
* European Medicines Agency - informed that vials of cancer
medicine Herceptin (Trastuzumab), thought to have been stolen in
Italy, have been tampered with and re-introduced under false
credentials into supply chain in some countries
* EMA- this is currently being investigated by member state
authorities and updates will be provided as more information
becomes available
* EMA- no affected product has so far been identified at
hospital level, there are no reports that any harm has come to
patients in relation to the falsified medicine and authorities
are working to avoid this
* EMA- Italian law enforcement authorities are currently
investigating the theft and are looking at whether other
medicines may also be affected.
* EMA- is monitoring the situation closely and will provide
updates as appropriate
* European Medicines Agency - although only a small number
of vials is thought to be affected, the marketing authorisation
holder for Herceptin, as a precautionary measure, is recalling
vials suspected of having being falsified
* EMA - it is not expected that this will result in shortage
of medicines for cancer patients
