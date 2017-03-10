版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 16:55 BJT

European shares climb higher on BT, banks, oil stocks - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Summary:

**Europe's STOXX 600 up 0.4 pct

**BT leads gains after resolving regulatory battle

**Oil stocks top sectoral gainers as crude comes off lows

**Segro drops after announcing rights issue

**Banking stocks extend gains on prospect of interest rate hikes

**Monte dei Paschi approves restructuring plan

**U.S. jobs data in focus

(Reporting by Helen Reid)
