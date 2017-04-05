版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 21:36 BJT

European shares helped by oil stocks, Citi upgrade; eyes on Syngenta- For more see the LiveMarkets blog

MILAN, April 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European shares inch higher: STOXX up 0.2 pct, FTSE up 0.3 pct

**Oil stocks set for biggest 2-week gain as investor sentiment brightens

**Syngenta-ChemChina deal wins EU approval, stock below bid price

**South Africa exposed stocks slide back as rand dips

**It's time to buy continental European equities, says Citi (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
