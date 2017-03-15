European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
Summary:
**Pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.4 pct; FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
**Financials lend biggest support to STOXX
**Eyes on Fed interest rate decision, Dutch election
**Zodiac plummets on talk Safran could cut bid price, walk away
**Steel company Outokumpu rises on lower ferrochrome prices
**First dividend in six years boosts Italy's Leonardo
**German utility E.ON dips after record 16 bln euro loss
**UK drugmaker Hikma rallies after strong earnings beat (Reporting by Helen Reid)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
