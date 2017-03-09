版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 21:58 BJT

European shares lower, banks hit session high as Draghi speaks - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, March 9 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European shares lower, commodities stocks weigh

**Bank stocks hit session high as Draghi speaks

**STOXX 50 also hits day's high, DAX reduces losses

**ECB keeps policy, guidance unchanged

**Akzo rejects PPG takeover bid, shares soar

**Results in focus: Aviva jumps after strong operating figures

**Domino's Pizza slumps after earnings, Morrisons also down (Reporting by Helen Reid)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐