European shares seen flat, eyes on delayed U.S. healthcare vote- For more see the LiveMarkets blog

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
Summary:
**Europe's stock index futures trading between flat and 0.1 pct fall
**Eyes remain on delayed U.S. healthcare bill vote
**Merck seen higher as U.S. approves drug developed with Pfizer
**Little other corporate news to focus on (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).