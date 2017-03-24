版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 15:30 BJT

European shares seen flat, eyes on delayed U.S. healthcare vote- For more see the LiveMarkets blog

MILAN, March 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**Europe's stock index futures trading between flat and 0.1 pct fall

**Eyes remain on delayed U.S. healthcare bill vote

**Merck seen higher as U.S. approves drug developed with Pfizer

**Little other corporate news to focus on (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
