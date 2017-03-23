版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 15:52 BJT

European shares seen flat to higher, eyes on US healthcare vote- For more see the LiveMarkets blog

MILAN, March 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**Europe's equity index futures trading between flat and a 0.1 pct gains

**Britain's FTSE futures down 0.1 pct ahead of retail sales data

**Eyes on expected U.S. healthcare bill vote

**Results beat could lift Baloise, minority buyout help GFK

**Deutsche Bank underweight on Germany, France; overweight UK, Switzerland (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
