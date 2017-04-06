版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 14:14 BJT

European shares seen lower - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

MILAN, April 6

Summary:

**European shares seen opening lower

**Equity index futures down 0.5-0.7 pct

**Mood soured by Federal Reserve talks of paring balance sheet

**Eyes on Trump-Xi meeting starting today

**In Asia, stocks drop

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
