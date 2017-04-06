European shares seen lower - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**European shares seen opening lower
**Equity index futures down 0.5-0.7 pct
**Mood soured by Federal Reserve talks of paring balance sheet
**Eyes on Trump-Xi meeting starting today
**In Asia, stocks drop
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year earnings on Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on profits.
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS