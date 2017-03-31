European shares seen lower, set to end quarter with a gain- For more see the LiveMarkets blog

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
MILAN, March 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**European equity index futures down 0.3-0.4 pct
**STOXX up 2.7 pct in March, up more than 5 pct in Q1
**European govts to keep Airbus penalties on AM400M - source
**EU to lay out Brexit response today
**In Asia, stocks mixed (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
