版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 14:20 BJT

European shares seen lower, set to end quarter with a gain- For more see the LiveMarkets blog

MILAN, March 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European equity index futures down 0.3-0.4 pct

**STOXX up 2.7 pct in March, up more than 5 pct in Q1

**European govts to keep Airbus penalties on AM400M - source

**EU to lay out Brexit response today

**In Asia, stocks mixed (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐