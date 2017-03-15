European shares seen opening higher as Dutch voters go to the polls - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
Summary:
**Spreadbetters see FTSE, DAX, CAC opening higher
**Dutch voters go to the polls in closely-watched election
**Fed rate decision expected today; rate hike fully priced in
**Inditex posts 2016 profit up 10 pct (Reporting by Helen Reid)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
