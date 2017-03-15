版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 14:30 BJT

European shares seen opening higher as Dutch voters go to the polls - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**Spreadbetters see FTSE, DAX, CAC opening higher

**Dutch voters go to the polls in closely-watched election

**Fed rate decision expected today; rate hike fully priced in

**Inditex posts 2016 profit up 10 pct (Reporting by Helen Reid)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐