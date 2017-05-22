European shares seen up with Clariant eyed after merger deal - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

UPDATE 3-Glencore in bidding war with China to buy Rio coal assets
* Rio no immediate comment (Adds Rio statement, updates share price)
MILAN May 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**European shares seen opening slightly higher
**Futures on euro zone's blue chips, FTSE, DAX, CAC up 0.2-0.5 pct
**Clariant in focus after merger deal with U.S.-based Huntsman Corp
**Veolia wins big Mexican order; Julius Baer assets under management grow (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Rio no immediate comment (Adds Rio statement, updates share price)
COPENHAGEN, June 23 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Friday a phase 2 trial for its big hope in tackling obesity, an improved GLP-1 drug called semaglutide, showed a weight loss of up to 13.8 percent in people with severe conditions.
* Dollar index hangs on to slight weekly gain * Upbeat new-home sales data offsets weaker U.S. business readings * Fed's Bullard wants pause in rate hike amid weak inflation * Commodity-linked currencies rise with rebound in oil prices (Updates market action to late U.S. afternoon) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 23 The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Friday, recording its biggest one-day fall in three weeks, on persistent doubts whether