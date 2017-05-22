版本:
European shares seen up with Clariant eyed after merger deal - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

Live coverage of European markets now available

Summary:

**European shares seen opening slightly higher

**Futures on euro zone's blue chips, FTSE, DAX, CAC up 0.2-0.5 pct

**Clariant in focus after merger deal with U.S.-based Huntsman Corp

**Veolia wins big Mexican order; Julius Baer assets under management grow (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
