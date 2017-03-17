European shares set for slightly lower open - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
MILAN, March 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**European equity index futures down 0.1-0.3 pct
**STOXX 600 set for weekly gain, up 1.2 pct so far this week
**Airbus legal entanglements deepen with French probe
**Utilities in focus: E.ON sells new shares, Enel lifts dividend
**Bidding process delay could weigh on German drugmaker Stada (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.