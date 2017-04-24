版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 13:51 BJT

European shares set for strong open after French vote, banks in focus - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

MILAN, April 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares seen sharply higher after French vote

** France's CAC called up 2 percent

** Banks seen as "big winners" of French vote

** Centrist Macron appears set for Elysee in runoff with Le Pen (Reporting by Helen Reid)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐