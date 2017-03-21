版本:
European stock futures open higher as Deutsche Bank capital increase set to begin - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, March 21 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European stock futures open up 0.2 pct

**FTSE futures open flat

**Deutsche Bank shares down pre-market ahead of capital increase

**Porsche SE to post results amid negotiations over Piech stake

**Investors await British inflation figures

(Reporting by Helen Reid)
