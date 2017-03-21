European stock futures open higher as Deutsche Bank capital increase set to begin - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON, March 21 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**European stock futures open up 0.2 pct
**FTSE futures open flat
**Deutsche Bank shares down pre-market ahead of capital increase
**Porsche SE to post results amid negotiations over Piech stake
**Investors await British inflation figures
(Reporting by Helen Reid)
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.