2017年 4月 7日 星期五 14:30 BJT

European stocks futures dip, tracking risk-off moves - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Summary:

**European stocks futures open lower, in global risk-off mood

**Oil soars to one-month high after President Trump orders Syria airstrike

**U.S. non-farm payrolls awaited

**Adidas to launch mass-produced 3D-printed shoe

**Zara founder shields Inditex stake to maintain family control

