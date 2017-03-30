版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 14:25 BJT

European stocks futures edge higher as Brexit negotiating guidelines awaited - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, March 30 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European stocks futures open flat to slightly higher

**H&M Q1 profit tops forecast, to launch new brand in H2

**Akzo Nobel activist investor Elliott Advisors says other shareholders want talks with PPG

**China stocks fall on liquidity, property market worries

**Wednesday's Article 50 trigger formally begins Brexit negotiation process

**EU Council President Donald Tusk to send negotiating guidelines to 27 member states (Reporting by Kit Rees)
