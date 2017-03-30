European stocks futures edge higher as Brexit negotiating guidelines awaited - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group enters into definitive agreement with consortium led by Cellnex Telecom S.A.
* ENTERS INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY CELLNEX, STRENGTHENING NETWORK
LONDON, March 30 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**European stocks futures open flat to slightly higher
**H&M Q1 profit tops forecast, to launch new brand in H2
**Akzo Nobel activist investor Elliott Advisors says other shareholders want talks with PPG
**China stocks fall on liquidity, property market worries
**Wednesday's Article 50 trigger formally begins Brexit negotiation process
**EU Council President Donald Tusk to send negotiating guidelines to 27 member states (Reporting by Kit Rees)
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A FURTHER 375,000 PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES WERE SOLD AT 68.0 CHFPER SHARE OUTSIDE STOCK EXCHANGE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, WHO COMMITTED THEMSELVES TO TAKEOVER OF SIX-MONTH DISPOSAL LOCK-OFF