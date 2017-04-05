European stocks futures indicate higher open - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Summary:
**European stocks futures open higher, FTSE futures lead
**ChemChina, Syngenta mega-deal wins U.S. antitrust approval
**Italy's Veneto banks confirm capital shortfall of 6.4 bln euros
**Allianz-led consortium to bid for Atlantia motorway business
**GSK recalling nearly 600,000 asthma inhalers in U.S.
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year earnings on Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on profits.
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS