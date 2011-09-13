European Union's bond to test euro sentiment

LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - The European Union will provide the biggest test of investors' confidence in the euro zone since the second Greek bail-out was agreed in July when it prices a new 10-year bond tomorrow on behalf of Portugal.

Acting under the European Financial Stability Mechanism, the issuer mandated Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC and UBS for the new bond which is being marketed at mid-swaps plus 20 basis points area to gauge investor demand.

This is, at least, a 5bp new issue concession to the EU's outstanding 3.5% June 2021 deal, currently bid at mid-swap plus 14bp, and unchanged from the reoffer level of the deal when it was sold in late May.

The putative new EU bond is already bid at mid-swaps plus 20bp in the interdealer broker market, suggesting that the deal may be priced at a tighter level than plus 20bp tomorrow.

The European Union is seeking to raise EUR7bn-EUR10bn in total this month and a five-year issue is expected to be priced before the end of September. Bankers believe that this 10-year bond will need to raise at least EUR3bn, although an unofficial target to be EUR5bn.

If the deal falls short of its target size, the onus will shift to the five-year European Union deal, also expected this month, to ensure the next loan disbursements to Ireland and Portugal can be completed as planned.

The new EU issue will be looking to at least match the EIB's successful EUR3bn 2.75% September 2021 EARN priced last week, 30% of which was sold to a large Asian central bank. (Reporting by Michael Winfield, editing by Alex Chambers)