UPDATE 2-European Union readies EUR2.3bn bond

By Natalie Harrison and John Geddie
LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - The European Union intends to raise
EUR2.3bn in the bond market by the end of July after bringing
forward its funding plans for Ireland earlier this month, the
Triple A rated borrower confirmed on Monday.
The putative bond, which will contribute towards the aid
package for Ireland, will be followed by another EUR3bn fund
raising in September. Portugal will receive EUR2bn from the
second debt offering, while Ireland will receive EUR1bn, the EU
said.
That will leave the EU, which has already raised EUR10.5bn
so far this year, with EUR4.7bn to raise for Ireland and
Portugal next year, of which EUR800m will be used for Ireland
and EUR3.9bn for Portugal.
"It was an operational decision to change our funding plans
for this year. We did not have much left for funding in 2012,
and so in co-ordination with the EFSF (European Financial
Stability Facility), this made sense," said Herbert Barth, the
European Union's senior borrowing advisor.
"It has not changed the overall amount to be raised under
the EFSM (European Financial Stability Mechanism), but just
means that we will raise a bit more this year, and less next
year."
The EFSF has EUR4.1bn and EUR10.2bn to raise respectively
this year for Ireland and Portugal, according to its latest
investor presentation, which was updated in June. A breakdown of
that data shows EUR2.8bn and EUR1.3bn will be raised for Ireland
in the second and fourth quarters respectively.
For Portugal, EUR5.2bn, EUR3.4bn and EUR1.6bn are needed for
Portugal for the second, third and fourth quarters.
RFPS IN THE WORKS
The EU was not expected to return to bond markets until
September after it completed a EUR4.5bn fund raising target in
May. The issuer said at the time that it only had another EUR2bn
to raise, divided roughly equally between Ireland and Portugal.
The EU is expected to send a request for proposals (RFP) by
the end of this week to banks, with the aim of selling bonds
with a maturity of 10-15 years, banking sources said. The EU
said further preparations needed to be made before a bond
mandate could be announced.
The EU was last in the market in May when it raised EUR2.7bn
from a 10-year bond, used towards the aid package for Portugal,
which printed at mid-swaps plus 56bp. That bond has since
tightened to 48.1bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.
The EU's fairly limited funding needs compared to the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), is one of the
factors that has underpinned strong investor demand for EU
bonds. May's 10-year bond attracted an order book of EUR7.8bn.
The EFSF has approximately EUR30bn left to raise in 2012.
Ireland requested an EUR2.3bn disbursement on May 30 after
completing its sixth review as part of its EUR85bn bailout.