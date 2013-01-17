BRIEF-Airbus CEO says A350 project remains challenge

PARIS Jan 17 Airbus : * CEO says a350 project remains challenge, reaffirms flight test target date

mid-2013 * Sees A400M full certification in Q1, first delivery to France in Q2 * Sales chief says will keep "up to 60 percent" share of narrowbody market,

Boeing to keep over 50 percent wide-body * Sales chief says new list prices up 3.6 percent