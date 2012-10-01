版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一 15:55 BJT

BRIEF-Airbus confirms Philippine Airlines orders 10 more A330s

PARIS Oct 1 EADS : * Says philippine airlines orders 10 more a330s

