UPDATE 1-Goldman sees opportunity in European auto stocks

* Raises Nokian to "buy," Michelin to "neutral"
* Keeps attractive view on the auto sector
* Expects higher returns on invested capital over 3 years
June 22 European auto stocks are poised to
deliver higher returns over the next three years as companies
benefit from better management and a growing middle-class
consumer base, Goldman Sachs said, adding Volkswagen AG
, the world's second-biggest carmaker, to its
conviction buy list.
The brokerage, however, lowered its target price on Renault
SA, Porsche Automobil Holdings SE and
Daimler AG by an average of 3 percent to reflect high
market volatility and uncertainty.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index was
down about 1 percent at 0800 GMT. Shares of BMW AG,
Continental AG, GKN Plc, Peugeot SA
and Pirelli & C SPA were all down more than 1 percent.
Goldman, however, maintained its attractive view on the
sector, and forecast a 10.8 percent return on invested capital
for 2012 through 2014, compared with an average of 6.4 percent
over the last decade.
"The process of global economic realignment and the creation
of a bulging middle class, particularly in developing economies,
will deliver structurally higher average global car sales
growth," Goldman wrote in a note to clients.
Volkswagen is best positioned among global car companies
with its well-balanced sales footprint and potential for
substantial cost savings, the brokerage said.
Goldman also upgraded tyre makers Nokian Renkaat Oyj
to "buy" and Michelin SCA to "neutral,"
given recent share price weakness and lower raw material costs.
The brokerage also raised its price targets on Sweden's
Volvo AB and Scania AB.
Shares of Nokian fell 6 percent to 28.60 euros by 0735 GMT
on Friday. Rheinmetall was down 2 percent, while Fiat
was up about 1 percent.