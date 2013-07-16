European Commission proposal calls for cap on card transaction fees - FT

July 16 The European Commission is considering a
plan to cut lucrative debit and credit card transaction fees set
by companies including Visa and MasterCard, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The plan stops short of a full-fledged ban on debit card
fees, as had been contemplated in earlier versions, but would
still come as a setback to the payments industry, the paper
reported after seeing the latest revision of the plan.
The European Commission has considered ways to reduce such
fees after determining in 2007 that the fees for cards issued in
Europe violated competition rules and ultimately raised costs
for consumers and merchants.
The latest plan proposes a 0.2 percent cap on all consumer
debit as well as credit card transactions, the paper said, with
the blanket cap set to be introduced after a two-year transition
period during which the ceiling would apply only to cross-border
fees.
A European Commission spokesman could not immediately be
reached for comment outside regular business hours.
Both MasterCard and Visa Europe, the European licensee of
Visa Inc, have already capped their interbank debit and credit
card fees at 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent of the value of a
transaction, respectively, as part of antitrust deals with the
competition regulator.
According to Commission estimates, the proposed cap will cut
total debit card fees across the European Union to about 2.5
billion euros ($3.28 billion) from about 4.8 billion euros, the
FT said on its website.
Credit card fees will fall to 3.5 billion euros from 5.7
billion euros once the cap is in place, the financial daily
said.